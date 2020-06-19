PD: 2 more arrests made in connection to looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30

article

Police say they've arrested two more people in connection to looting and riots at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall last month.

Scottsdale police say 20-year-old Tavin Ray Pemberton, a Utah resident, was arrested after detectives identified him through video and physical evidence at the scene.

Police say Pemberton also fired a handgun multiple times inside multiple stores in the mall.

Brayan Huiqui, a 19-year-old Valley man, was also arrested in connection to the looting and riots.

Scottsdale police say 36 arrests have been made in connection to incidents of civil unrest between May 30-31.