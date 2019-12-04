PD: 2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death in Phoenix roadway

Police have arrested two suspects after they say a 19-year-old man was found shot to death in a Phoenix roadway.

According to Phoenix police, Matthew Chamberlain was found in the road near 64th Street and Thunderbird at 7:44 p.m. on December 3. Chamberlain was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters from an apparent gunshot wound.

On December 9, Phoenix police arrested 20-year-old Tyler O'Donnell in connection to the shooting. The following day, 19-year-old Camden Orbendorfer was arrested.

Both men have been booked into jail.