PD: Chandler resident shot after suspects try to break into home

Silent Witness and the Chandler Police Department are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot a homeowner after trying to break into a house near Chandler Heights and Gilbert Road on Feb. 4.

Police say two armed suspects tried to gain entry into the house at 2 AM that morning and failed.

The homeowner woke up to the noise from an open window and was subsequently shot, police say.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries, and the suspects fled in a dark-colored passenger car.

Both suspects are believed to be white man with thin builds. One was seen carrying a shotgun while wearing a black long sleeved shirt with white body armor, blue jeans, a gray skull cap and a green gaiter-style mask.

The other suspect was carrying a handgun and was seen wearing glasses, a plaid long slvee, blue jeans, a camouflage baseball cap and a light-colored gaiter style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

