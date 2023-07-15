PD: Dog killed after attacking Phoenix Police officer, man

A dog is dead after being shot by police in south Phoenix on Saturday, the department said.

It happened near 17th and Atlanta avenues after an officer responded to reports of a dog attacking a man. When the officer got there, the dog reportedly attacked the officer, too.

The officer shot and killed the dog and was then taken to the hospital along with the original victim. Both are expected to recover.

There's no word about who the dog belonged to or what may have prompted the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Map of where the attack happened: