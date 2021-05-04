Expand / Collapse search

PD: Driver sought after bicyclist hit, killed in Mesa

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver sought after bicyclist hit, killed in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a bicyclist during the early-morning hours of May 4 in Mesa.

According to Mesa Police, a vehicle was traveling south on Country Club Drive near Eighth Avenue just after midnight when it hit a man who was crossing the street on a bicycle.

After the crash, the vehicle left the scene.

The victim died as a result of the crash.

A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been released.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.