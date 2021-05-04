PD: Driver sought after bicyclist hit, killed in Mesa

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a bicyclist during the early-morning hours of May 4 in Mesa.

According to Mesa Police, a vehicle was traveling south on Country Club Drive near Eighth Avenue just after midnight when it hit a man who was crossing the street on a bicycle.

After the crash, the vehicle left the scene.

The victim died as a result of the crash.

A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been released.

