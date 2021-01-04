PD: Injured man found lying in Phoenix roadway

article

A man has life-threatening injuries after police say he was found lying in the road near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the man was found lying in the road just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 4.

The man was hospitalized and investigators are working to determine if he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, or if his injuries were caused by another way.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

