PD: Man accused of raping woman walking home after she was involved a crash

Phoenix Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman who was walking home after being involved in a crash.

Police arrested Jamal Perryman.

According to court documents, the woman was a passenger in a car that was involved in an accident. She was not injured and dropped off at a QT near Interstate 17 and Camelback by a tow truck driver. The woman began walking to a friend's house when she told authorities she saw Perryman expose himself, so she started running. She told authorities Perryman chased her and assaulted her.

Police were able to track Perryman down through surveillance video. He claims he was drinking and taking narcotics and usually isn't violent.

The investigation is ongoing.