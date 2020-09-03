Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

PD: Man arrested, accused of trying to kidnap infant in self-checkout line at Flagstaff Bashas'

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police: Man tried to kidnap infant at Flagstaff supermarket

The man is in police custody, but officials have yet to identify him.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police are investigating after a man is accused of trying to kidnap an infant in the self-checkout line inside a Flagstaff Bashas' grocery store.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, a woman was buying groceries at 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 3 inside the store located near Interstate 40 and Beulah Boulevard when a man who was using a nearby self-checkout finished buying his groceries and took the woman's shopping cart with the child still in the cart.

The man tried to leave the store, but the woman stopped him from leaving with her child.

In a statement released on the night of Sept. 3, police in Flagstaff identified the suspect as 59-year-old Jeffrey Roholt of Flagstaff. Investigators say during an interview, Roholt said he believed the cart was his, and attempted to leave the store.

Roholt, according to Flagstaff Police officials, is now accused of kidnapping.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.