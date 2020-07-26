PD: Man dies after being hit by car on 19th Avenue and Glendale

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a car on 19th Avenue and Glendale on July 26.

Officials say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. that morning and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The car was driving northbound on 19th Avenue when the man stepped out into the middle of the street and was struck, investigators said.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.