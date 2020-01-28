PD: Man dies after being shot by officer outside Scottsdale hospital
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting near HonorHealth Osborn Hospital in Scottsdale Tuesday night.
According to Scottsdale Police officials, officers responded to the scene at around 6:50 p.m., and it was reported that an adult male was standing outside a white pickup truck and making threats with a rifle. Hospital security then made contact with the man and were able to wrestle the rifle away from him.
When police arrived, officials said the suspect pulled out a knife and approached them. An officer then opened fire.
The suspect, according to investigators, was taken inside the hospital and was later declared dead.
An investigation is ongoing.