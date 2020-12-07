PD: Man found shot dead near 19th and Peoria Avenues in Phoenix

A homicide investigation is underway in Phoenix after police say a man was found dead near 19th and Peoria Avenues.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 7 and found the victim lying on the ground.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an altercation prior to being shot.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

