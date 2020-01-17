PD: Man in wheelchair dead following crash involving pickup truck

article

Officials say a man is dead following a crash involving a pickup truck Friday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:04 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Bell Road.

Police say 72-year-old Boruch Pinkhasov was crossing Bell Road mid-block in his wheelchair when he was hit by a pickup truck. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck involved, a 26-year-old woman, remained on scene and did not appear to be impaired. She and her 2-year-old passenger were not injured.

An investigation is underway.