PD: Man killed in fiery Phoenix crash, woman injured

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Phoenix Friday night.

The crash happened near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 18, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

"When officers arrived, they found two vehicles in the roadway. One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames and witnesses told officers the driver was still inside. The other vehicle had damage, but the driver was able to get out," he said.

After firefighters extinguished the car's flames, they learned that 35-year-old Rolando Osuna Rubio died from his injuries.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"Detectives responded to investigate the collision and learned Osuna Rubio’s vehicle was heading westbound on Bethany Home Road when the vehicle crossed the center lane and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle collided with a vehicle heading eastbound on Bethany Home Road," Krynsky said.

The investigation into this crash continues.

No more information is available.