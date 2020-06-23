PD: Man shoots, kills 7-Eleven clerk in Phoenix

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man shot and killed a store clerk at a 7-Eleven in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened late Monday night in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say 25-year-old Tony Blunk called 911 to report the shooting, saying he shot the 30-year-old clerk following an argument when the clerk threw a brick at him.

Tony Blunk

Police arrived at the scene and took Blunk into custody. He was booked in jail.