PD: Man shot, killed after argument near 17th Ave and Missouri

Phoenix Police say a man was fatally shot after an argument near 17th Avenue and Missouri on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting Friday afternoon and found a man who had been shot. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigations revealed that the suspect and victim had been in an argument when the shooting happened.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man who stayed at the scene, was arrested and faces homicide charges. His identity was not released.

