Expand / Collapse search

PD: Suspect arrested following 'active incident' at Walmart in Taylor, Arizona

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TAYLOR, Ariz. - Police say a suspect has been arrested following an "active incident" at a Walmart in Taylor, Arizona.

The Snowflake Taylor Police Department told FOX 10 the suspect was arrested just after 7 a.m. on July 27.

No one was injured.

Residents were advised to avoid the Walmart due to the police situation. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.