PD: Suspect arrested following 'active incident' at Walmart in Taylor, Arizona

Police say a suspect has been arrested following an "active incident" at a Walmart in Taylor, Arizona.

The Snowflake Taylor Police Department told FOX 10 the suspect was arrested just after 7 a.m. on July 27.

No one was injured.

Residents were advised to avoid the Walmart due to the police situation.

