PD: Suspects fired shots at brothers playing basketball at Chandler park

Police are searching for three suspects accused of opening fire on four brothers who were playing basketball at a Chandler park.

According to Chandler police, the brothers, who range in ages from 9-26, were playing basketball at San Tan Park near Cooper Road and Chandler Boulevard at 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 21 when three male suspects, who were possibly teenagers, approached the victims and opened fire.

One of the brothers was shot and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

After the shooting, the three suspects left the park on foot and were possibly last seen near Pecos Road and Cottonwood Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chandler Police at 480-782-4440 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

