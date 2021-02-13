PD: Tempe police officer hit by SUV during car meet

article

Tempe Police are searching for suspects after an SUV struck a police sergeant at high speed near Tempe Town Lake on Feb. 12.

A group of officers were near the Mill Avenue bridge over Tempe Town Lake arresting a driver doing burnouts when they saw a gathering of cars nearby, police said.

"The vehicles were organized similar in fashion to what they have previously observed by those who participate in street racing activity," police said in a statement.

Officers said the cars were also parked in handicapped parking but didn't display any handicapped placards. When police walked toward the gathering to warn them about the violation, one of the SUVs sped out of its parking spot and hit an officer from behind.

The car drove erratically southbound down Mill Avenue with no headlights on, disregarding speed laws and traffic signals, police said.

The police sergeant sustained non-life threatening injures and is expected to recover.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a black SUV that had at least two people inside.

The black SUV involved in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

