PD: Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Tempe

Tempe Police are investigating a double shooting that left one woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to an area near State Route 143 and University Drive for a possible vehicle burglary. They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman died on the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public as all parties have been identified and no one is outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.