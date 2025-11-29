Pedestrian hit, killed in West Phoenix hit-and-run; police investigating
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix that left a pedestrian dead on Saturday morning.
What we know:
At 5:05 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers responded to the incident at 35th Avenue and Grand Avenue.
A man was found with life-threatening-injuries at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Details about the vehicle involved and what exactly happened are still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
What's next:
More information is expected to be released at a later time.
Map of the collision location.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department