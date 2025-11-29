Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit, killed in West Phoenix hit-and-run; police investigating

Published  November 29, 2025 3:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A fatal hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning at 35th Avenue and Grand Avenue.
    • The incident occurred around 5:05 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Police are currently investigating and do not have details on the vehicle involved or the circumstances of the collision.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix that left a pedestrian dead on Saturday morning.

What we know:

At 5:05 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers responded to the incident at 35th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

A man was found with life-threatening-injuries at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Details about the vehicle involved and what exactly happened are still under investigation. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

Map of the collision location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

