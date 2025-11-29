Pedestrian hit, killed in West Phoenix hit-and-run; police investigating

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning at 35th Avenue and Grand Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:05 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are currently investigating and do not have details on the vehicle involved or the circumstances of the collision.



Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in West Phoenix that left a pedestrian dead on Saturday morning.

What we know:

At 5:05 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers responded to the incident at 35th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

A man was found with life-threatening-injuries at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Details about the vehicle involved and what exactly happened are still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

