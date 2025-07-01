Pedestrian identified in deadly Phoenix crash; suspect accused of impairment

article

The Brief On June 30, a woman was hit by a minivan while crossing 27th Avenue mid-block, the police department said. It happened near Camelback Road at around 2:15 a.m., and she died the following day. The driver was arrested and is accused of driving while impaired.



A woman was killed after she was struck by a car while crossing the road mid-block in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The driver, Phoenix Police say, was arrested because she reportedly showed signs of being impaired.

What we know:

This all happened on June 30 at around 2:15 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Bilgee Elamin, 24, lying on the road. She was taken to the hospital where she died the following day.

The suspect, Deanna Shugart, 45, was found near the scene, and officers reportedly noticed she was impaired during an evaluation.

"Preliminary information suggests the minivan was heading northbound on 27th Avenue when it collided with Elamin, who was crossing 27th Avenue outside of any crosswalk. Shugart was processed for DUI and booked for narcotics violations," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "A charging decision regarding the collision will be made once the investigation is complete."

The crash remains under investigation.

