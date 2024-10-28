Pedestrian killed in crash identified by Phoenix PD; off-duty MCSO employee involved

The Brief A 35-year-old woman is dead following a pedestrian crash. The crash happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline. MCSO said an off-duty employee was involved in the crash.



Phoenix Police officials have released new details surrounding a deadly crash that happened over the weekend.

In a statement released Monday morning, police say the crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 26, in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult female pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Marche Mercado, with serious injuries. Mercado was transported to a nearby hospital but unfortunately she did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The vehicle involved remained on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Police say based on preliminary information, the victim was crossing 51st Avenue just north of Baseline when she was struck by the vehicle involved mid-block.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one of the individuals involved in the crash was an off-duty employee. The spokesperson did not, however, identify the off-duty employee in question, and referred us to Phoenix Police for further inquiries on the case.