Intoxicated man fired shots into Peoria sports bar, police say

The Brief Police say an intoxicated man who was refused service grabbed a gun and shot into a sports bar on May 20 near 95th and Peoria Avenues. The suspect was shot and killed by armed bystanders in the parking lot. One person inside the bar suffered minor injuries.



Police say an intoxicated man who was refused service at a Peoria sports bar late Tuesday night grabbed a gun and fired shots into the business before being killed in a parking lot shootout with armed bystanders.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on May 20 at Deli Sports Bar near 95th and Peoria Avenues.

Peoria Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult was injured.

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," police said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say an intoxicated man was refused service inside the bar. He was then escorted outside. That's when police say he grabbed a gun from his vehicle and fired shots into the air before firing shots into the bar.

"One individual was struck by gunfire inside the business," said Ofc. Kristopher Babros, a Peoria Police spokesperson.

That person was hospitalized but has since been released.

Shootout between suspect, bystanders

A man who allegedly fired shots into a Peoria sports bar on May 20 was killed in a shootout in the parking lot by armed bystanders.

Police say bystanders who were sitting on a bench outside the business "took action" when the suspect began firing into the bar.

"They ended up having a gunfire exchange in the parking lot where the suspect was pronounced deceased," Babros said.

Police say the bystanders stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

"Thankfully, these two individuals were sitting on a park bench out front with an armed subject that was in the parking lot that could have done a lot more damage than what he did," Babros said. "We're grateful that they stood up and took action and did what was right."

Babros said 10-15 patrons were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

What's next:

Police say they will review surveillance video, comb over evidence at the scene and speak to witnesses before submitting the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

