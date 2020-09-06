Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Peoria charter school changes the way they do distant learning

By
Published 
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

Peoria charter school changes the way they do distant learning

The charter school came up with an idea to shake up their distanced learning - learning cohorts.

PEORIA, Ariz. - The school year has begun in Arizona, but it's been different at Candeo Charter Schools in Peoria.

"Anytime you're out of school, you're isolated from peers, and so we know one of the things you have to be careful of is watching that social, emotional wellness of students," said Koren Lane of Candeo Schools.

The charter school came up with an idea to shake up their distanced learning - learning cohorts.

"They get the kids together in a group in a home," Lane explained. "Typically they rotate homes, but they set up individual work stations for the kids, typically in one large room."

School officials say the program is a success so far.

"We trained for two weeks, we put together a very thorough distanced learning plan, we looked at everything -- from how do we get a classical philosophy and classical curriculum that is typically brick and mortar -- to something that is an online forum," Lane said.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.


 