Peoria man accused of child sex crimes
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Valley man accused of committing multiple child sex crimes has been arrested.
Peoria Police say 38-year-old Stiven Awshana was taken into custody on July 28.
Investigators say Awshana was in possession of several images and videos believed to contain child sex abuse material.
A search warrant was conducted at his home where police say they located several electronic devices.
Awshana was booked into jail and is accused of 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of molestation of a child, three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor and two counts of endangerment.