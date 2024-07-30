Peoria man accused of child sex crimes

article

A Valley man accused of committing multiple child sex crimes has been arrested.

Peoria Police say 38-year-old Stiven Awshana was taken into custody on July 28.

Investigators say Awshana was in possession of several images and videos believed to contain child sex abuse material.

A search warrant was conducted at his home where police say they located several electronic devices.

Awshana was booked into jail and is accused of 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of molestation of a child, three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor and two counts of endangerment.