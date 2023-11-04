Peoria motorcyclist identified after being killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Peoria crash on Friday night after a truck made a turn in front of him, police say.

At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Peoria Police officers responded to reports of a crash on 99th Avenue just north of Northern Avenue. That's where they saw a crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

"Preliminary investigation shows the driver of the silver Silverado was turning left into the Park West shopping mall from 99th Avenue. The motorcycle was heading northbound on 99th Avenue when the Silverado turned in front of the motorcycle causing this collision," Peoria Police said.

The motorcyclist, 44-year-old Aaron Allen of Peoria, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but died soon after.

The driver in the truck wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene during the investigation.

"There is no indication that the driver of the silver Silverado was impaired. This appears to be a tragic accident, no arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued," police said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened:



