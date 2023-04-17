Peoria Police arrest man accused of pretending to work for gas company during armed robbery

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery incident that left a person injured.

The incident, according to an earlier statement released by police officials, happened on the morning of April 17. Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the area of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road.

"The victim reported two subjects knocked on his front door and made contact with him. Both subjects were wearing yellow reflective vests, and they were pretending to work for a gas company," read a portion of Peoria Police's statement.

The two subjects, according to police, then forced entry into the man's home and assaulted him. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say based on preliminary information, the two subjects burglarized the victim's home, as well as stealing his truck. The truck is described as a 2006 black Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate BYM1992.

An actual photo of the truck stolen during an armed robbery in Peoria on April 17, 2023. (Courtesy: Peoria Police Department)

On April 21, Peoria Police officials said they arrested a man identified as Garrison Peters on April 20 in connection with the incident. Peters, according to officials, was arrested in Glendale.

Meanwhile, the second suspect is still outstanding, according to police. Earlier statements by Peoria Police describe the suspects as having tattoos on their arms.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

