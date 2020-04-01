Peoria Police Officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

article

An officer with the Peoria Police Department was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the department said Wednesday.

Officer Kevin Moe was arrested by officers with the Surprise Police Department at an unknown time and location. The Surprise Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

The Peoria Police Department is conducting their own internal investigation.

Moe was placed on administrative leave immediately after the department was notified of his arrest. He will remain on leave until the completion of the internal investigation, the department said.

"We hold all members of our department to the highest standards and thoroughly investigate all incidents of alleged misconduct. Due to the ongoing internal investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time," the department said.