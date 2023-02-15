Expand / Collapse search
Pepsi, Peeps doing limited-time release of marshmallow soda in stores across country

By Aislinn Murphy
Published 
Updated 6:11AM
Food and Drink
FOX Business
Mini-Can-Pepsi-Peeps article

The marshmallow flavored cola is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Beverages North America)

Pepsi drinkers have another opportunity to try the soda the beverage giant created in collaboration with Peeps. 

The companies announced the limited-time return of the Pepsi x Peeps marshmallow-flavored drink in a press release, calling it a "true celebration of the approaching spring season." 

This marked the soda’s first retail launch with consumers across the country able to find it on store shelves starting Tuesday, according to the release. 


The marshmallow-flavored drink comes in two sizes: multipacks of 7.5-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles, the press release said. Both options have yellow packaging. 

PepsiCo and Peeps, a candy brand made by Just Born Quality Confections, previously did a brief offering of the drink in 2021 as part of a contest. That sweepstakes only made it available to about 3,000 people, the companies said in the press release. 

Image 1 of 2

The marshmallow flavored cola is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Beverages North America)

In the release, Pepsi Brand Director Katelyn Meola said the company was excited to "reignite" the partnership, noting it had a "frenzy of consumer interest in 2021."

"Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around," she added.

Peeps has collaborated with other brands on products. It has previously worked with Kellogg’s on Kellogg’s Peeps Cereal and 7-Eleven on Peeps-flavored lattes, among others, Food and Wine reported. 

In March 2022, PepsiCo made a maple syrup-flavored soda with IHOP that was offered through a contest.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.