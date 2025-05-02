Person jumped from second-story window to escape Phoenix house fire: firefighters

The Brief One person jumped from a window to escape a house fire on May 2 near 28th Street and Southern Avenue, firefighters said. Two other people inside the home were rescued by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A person who jumped from a second-story window to escape a house fire in Phoenix has been hospitalized, firefighters said.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 6:30 a.m. on May 2 near 28th Street and Southern Avenue.

The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, they rescued two people on the first floor.

"A third person had to jump from a second story window due to the heat," Capt. Daniel Lee said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighters say a person jumped from a second-story window to escape a house fire on May 2 near 28th Street and Southern Avenue. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

That person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and injuries from the jump. They are in stable condition.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What's next:

Phoenix Fire says a community assistance program will assist the displaced family with their needs.

Map of where the fire happened