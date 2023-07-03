Person killed in Maricopa County fire after 2 mobile homes go up in flames, FD says

A person is dead after two mobile homes in the East Valley went up in flames Monday night, firefighters said.

Two mobile homes were engulfed in flames near 88th Street and University Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 3.

"Approximately an hour after the initial call, Rural Metro Fire declared fire control. Two structures were fully involved on arrival. Regrettably, crews have confirmed 1 person was a victim of the fire and found deceased," the department said.

Firefighters from Mesa and Superstition fire departments helped battle the flames.

The person who died has not been identified.

Four people are displaced from their homes.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will investigate this incident.

Map of where the fire happened: