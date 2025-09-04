Expand / Collapse search
Person rescued, hospitalized from Peoria house fire

By
Published  September 4, 2025 8:56am MST
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix
Peoria house fire leaves one hospitalized

Peoria house fire leaves one hospitalized

One person is hospitalized in life-threatening condition following a house fire near 75th Avenue and Grand Avenue. Two others made it out without injuries.

The Brief

    • A house fire in Peoria sent a victim to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
    • Two others inside the home were able to get out safely.
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A house fire in Peoria left one victim hospitalized, and two others displaced Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the home as firefighters were extinguishing the flames.  

What we know:

Peoria fire crews responded to a home near 75th Avenue and Grand Avenue to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. 

Two residents had escaped the burning home, but told crews there was still a person inside. 

The victim inside was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. No additional injuries were reported. 

The three residents are now displaced. 

Map of the house fire. 

What we don't know:

 The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The extent of the damages to the home was not disclosed. 

The Source: This information was gathered from the Peoria Fire Department. 

