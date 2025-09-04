Person rescued, hospitalized from Peoria house fire

The Brief A house fire in Peoria sent a victim to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Two others inside the home were able to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A house fire in Peoria left one victim hospitalized, and two others displaced Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the home as firefighters were extinguishing the flames.

What we know:

Peoria fire crews responded to a home near 75th Avenue and Grand Avenue to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Two residents had escaped the burning home, but told crews there was still a person inside.

The victim inside was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. No additional injuries were reported.

The three residents are now displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The extent of the damages to the home was not disclosed.