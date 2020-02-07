Phoenix Amazon fulfillment center gives tours to the deaf community, thanks to this couple

Amazon kicks off its 2020 public tour season at its fulfillment centers, and this year was improved to be more accessible for people who are hearing impaired.

Thousands of people visit fulfillment centers every year to learn exactly how items are packaged and how they get to your door, but Friday's group is unique. About 45 members of the deaf community in Phoenix showed up to learn more.

Diane Kilthau and Raymond Kilthau, who are part of the deaf community, say their daughter is an American Sign Language interpreter for Amazon, and asked if they wanted a tour.

"It is great to have an interpreter for access, you can understand the tour and I know there are a lot of public tours who don’t have them or provide an interpreter and we don’t understand or get value, so we had full accessibility and enjoyed it,” Raymond said.

Word spread within the deaf community, and with much interest.

Diane and Raymond brought 35 people from the deaf community last week, and 45 this week.

“Diversity and inclusion [are] incredibly important to Amazon," says Lisa Guinn, Amazon spokesperson. "That extends not only to our employees and guests that come in, so we are proud to provide accommodations to our tour guests when needed.”

During the tour, an ASL interpreter signed all of the information from the tour guide, sometimes standing on a stool to make sure everyone could see.

The Kilthau couple says it means so much that a large company like Amazon is willing to include them and others in the deaf community. They hope to bring more members of the community to the center soon.

Anyone 6 years and older can take a tour at a fulfillment center. You can learn more on Amazon's website.

