Phoenix apartment shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt

Police say they are not looking for any suspects after a shooting near 51st Street and McDowell left a man dead and a woman injured.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area at around 10 a.m. on June 16 and found the body of a man who had been shot.

The scene of a shooting investigation near 51st Street and McDowell.

A woman was also hurt, but police say her injuries are minor and not consistent with a gunshot wound.

Another adult was detained at the scene.

"Everyone believed to be involved in this incident has been located," police said. "There are no outstanding suspects at this time."

Where the shooting happened: