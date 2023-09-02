Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Sept. 22-24

Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Valley this weekend from the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Westbound Interstate 10

The closure is due to pavement sealing between Dysart Road and Loop 303.

The following ramps will be shut down:

107th Avenue

Avondale Boulevard

Fairway Drive

When: 11 p.m. Friday Sept. 22 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Alternate routes:

Exit early using Van Buren Street or McDowell Road.

Westbound MC 85

Westbound I-10 drivers can access northbound Loop 303 by using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Northern Avenue.

ADOT says crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

Westbound I-10

The closure will be between Loop 303 and Verrado Way.

Ramp closures:

Loop 303 to westbound I-10

WB I-10 on-ramp at Estrella Pkwy.

When: 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Detours:

Westbound I-10 drivers can exit southbound Loop 303 and use SB Cotton Lane to WB Yuma Road and NB Verrado Way to access WB I-10 beyond the closure.

WB MC 85 is another option.

Crews will reopen sections of I-10 on Sunday as the sealing work progresses.

ADOT traffic closure map for Sept. 22 - 25, 2023

Eastbound I-10

The freeway will be narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street for traffic shift. 40th Street will be closed in both directions between Broadway road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

Ramp closures:

ADOT says there will be no access to the EB on-ramp at 40th Street.

EB on-ramps at 24th and 32nd Streets; consider using the EB on-ramp at Broadway Road.

WB US 60 HOV ramp to WB I-10

The EB I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. You can exit at Elliot Road.

Southern Avenue will be closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

Officials stated, "Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004."

No closures were listed on ADOT's website for Interstate 17, US 60, Loop 101, Loop 202, State Route 51 or State Route 143.