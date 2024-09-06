Phoenix-area schools take extra precaution to social media threats due to Atlanta shooting

The Brief Cesar Chavez High School received a threat on social media and beefed up security considerably. Some parents opted not to even take kids to school as a result. Much of the concern centered around the recent shooting at a school in Atlanta that left four people dead.



Following the Atlanta school shooting, Cesar Chavez High School was one of the schools to receive a threat on social media and extra security was put in place on Sept. 6.

A lot of parents did not bring their child to school as a result.

An anonymous parent said, "I'm looking at the parking lot and there's just not (a lot of people here). It's usually packed. Traffic gets crazy here."

The high school looked a lot different today compared to any other school day.

A Spanish-speaking parent mentioned, "The traffic was really different today. It's usually very full and today there is very little traffic."

"There was probably 9 students in each of my classes," said Celeste Pablos an 11th grader at Cesar Chavez.

She was aware of the school threat that circulated on social media.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

"Someone had posted on social media that they were going to come to the school and basically shoot up the school and it was lowkey scary. None of the students came to school today and they canceled our assemblies and all activities," she said.

In response, Cesar Chavez High School and Phoenix Union School District immediately notified parents Thursday and Friday.

"They said they are investigating it and they're going to have a police presence on campus and all that," an anonymous parent shared.

In a letter to PXU families, the district wrote they were aware of the social media threat that named some schools in their district.

"Sad... sad stuff"

The threat was made outside the district and is being spread across the country.

"Sad... sad stuff," said Junior Manirakiza, whose sister goes to the high school.

This week, Kimberly Emard said her child's school Centerra Mirage STEM Academy received a verbal threat as well.

"I just started crying. I was really emotional and upset that I had to hear from my kids and not the school and that I found it online before the school even told us anything," she said.

Emard later received an email from the school saying Goodyear Police was investigating and said there was no threat to students.

"My mom stopped by there, I drove by multiple times while I'm at work. I've called the school all day long," she said.

In Flagstaff today, the Police Department posted photos of a car that drove by a Flagstaff High School student and shot at them with an airsoft or BB gun.

"It is super scary because my kids are not replaceable, nobody's kids are and it's happening too often." Parents say because of recent threats, they are checking on their kids throughout the day to make sure they are safe at school," Emard said.