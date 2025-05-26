Phoenix chemical spill prompts 2 responses by crews: FD

The Brief Phoenix Fire crews were called to the scene of a chemical spill incident twice on May 26. The first response happened at around 3:00 a.m. One civilian was treated for possible inhalation injury, but not taken to the hospital.



Phoenix Fire officials released more details surrounding a chemical spill incident on May 26 that prompted two responses.

What we know:

Per a statement, crews were initially called to a commercial food warehouse in the area of 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 3:00 a.m.

"An employee was moving product when a 55-gallon drum of acid was punctured," read a portion of the statement. "The leaking drum was contained to a collection basin."

Fire officials said the warehouse was evacuated, and while one person was treated for a possible inhalation injury, that person was ultimately not taken to the hospital.

After crews confirmed the spill was contained and did not present a hazard to nearby areas, officials say the scene was turned over to a clean-up firm. However, crews were later called back to the scene when the clean-up firm made their way to the scene.

"A possible second reaction may have occurred when the acid combined with residual chemicals in the containment basin," read a portion of the statement. "Hazmat crews made a second entry and found that the spill was still contained and not reacting. The environment inside and outside was metered and found to be non-hazardous."

Officials say crews who made their way inside the building went through a decontamination procedure as a safety precaution. No firefighters were injured.

What's next:

Officials say a fire prevention unit will remain on scene to help with cleanup efforts.

Area where the incident happened