Phoenix Children's emergency department in Avondale opens July 26

By
Published 
Health Care
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Children's Hospital is opening its doors to its newest facility over on the west side to serve the growing community.

Phoenix Children's emergency department on its Avondale campus will see its first patient in a week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday morning for the 35,000-square-foot emergency department. It's designed to treat 50,000 patients annually – something that was desperately needed in the area, says Physician in Chief Dr. Jared Muenzer.

"All sorts of patients can come here. We continue to have a fast track for the less acute. They’re still able to be seen here, but we also have the more acute care area which allows us to take care of much sicker children. So sick asthmatics, diabetics, broken bones, mild trauma," Dr. Muenzer explained.

It will provide 24/7 emergency care, 40 treatment rooms, on-site labs and imaging. All specific to pediatric care.

Parents Ryan and Jill Lomanaco who live in the area are very happy to have this facility right in their backyard.

"What it means for us is close quality care in the West Valley. When this wasn’t here, we would have to go downtown to Phoenix Children’s and it just takes time. We know when your kid is hurt, we want it fixed right away," Ryan said.

Jill agrees.

"It provides a real sense of security so we know we don’t have to take a trip and go clear downtown, especially with Phoenix traffic. We can get here very quickly," she said

The emergency department opens at 9 a.m. on July 26.