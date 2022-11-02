Phoenix City Council approves plan to place private security at parks

The Phoenix City Council has voted on Nov. 2 to approve a proposal that relates to security at parks in the city.

According to a statement released by Councilwoman Ann O'Brien, the program, proposed as a pilot that will be implemented in at least one park per city council district, will place unarmed, private security as an added patrol to help deter illegal activities.

"It is an expansion of a similar program that is already in use at three parks in the more urban center of downtown. Council hopes that the program will function as a temporary solution until the city can increase recruitment and retention of rangers and officers or develop a more holistic approach to what is indeed a systemic issue in our city," read a portion of the statement.

