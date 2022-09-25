Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating stabbing that killed man in Phoenix

According to Phoenix Police officials, the man was found stabbed near 5th Street and Alta Vista, and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a deadly stabbing that happened during the morning hours of Sept. 25.

The incident, according to Phoenix Police officials, happened in an area southwest of 7th Street and Southern Avenue. At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of an individual suffering from a stab wound in the area, and when they arrived on scene, they contacted an adult man who suffered a stab wound.

That person, identified by police as an adult male, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the suspect as an adult male, but did not otherwise release other information on the suspect.

