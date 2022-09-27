Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.

Once at the home, deputies found a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy dead. Their identities were not released.

The medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

There are no outstanding suspects.

"This is a tragic situation for the family, for the community, and for our agency," the sheriff's office said. "No further info is available for release."