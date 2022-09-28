Police investigating after shooting injures GCU student, 2 others in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital.

According to a statement, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the area of 35th Avenue and Missouri at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.

"Both victims, an adult male and a teenage female suffered non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the police statement.

During the investigation, investigators say they discovered that a stray bullet struck an adult male who was walking across the street on the campus of Grand Canyon University.

In a statement sent to FOX 10, officials with Grand Canyon University identified that victim as a GCU student.

"One struck a student near The Rivers Residence Halls. That student is at the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be OK. The parents of the student have been notified. Another stray bullet struck one of our residence halls but did not injure any students," read a portion of GCU's statement.

