Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix.

A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sept 18 and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the mobile home.

Two Phoenix Police officers were at the scene and pulled the man from the burning mobile home.

"Multiple assignment [sic] were made to treat and transport the victim and coordinate a fire attacker to gain control of the fire without extending to other structures nearby," Capt. Frank Keller said.

One person was taken to a burn center and treated for injuries.

One person and a dog will be displaced.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)

