Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

Updated 7:24AM
Woman shot, killed near 27th Avenue and Missouri

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was murdered near 27th Avenue and Missouri on Tuesday night.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries at the hospital.

The entire intersection is closed for the investigation.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made. Police are expected to provide more updates later in the day.

The scene of a deadly shooting investigation near 27th and Missouri avenues.

The scene of a deadly shooting investigation near 27th and Missouri avenues.

