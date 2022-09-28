Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries at the hospital.

The entire intersection is closed for the investigation.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made. Police are expected to provide more updates later in the day.

The scene of a deadly shooting investigation near 27th and Missouri avenues.

