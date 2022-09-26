Teen suspect sought in Apache Junction shooting, police say
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Officers are searching for a shooting suspect in Apache Junction Monday night, the department says.
At around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police said a shooting broke out near Broadway and San Marcos drives and that a 19-year-old is believed to be the suspect.
The suspect was last seen near Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard.
As for the victim, details haven't been provided.
No further information is available.
