Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25.

Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.

"Kathleen was able to contact family by cellular phone at approximately 10:30 am but has not been heard from since," the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

As of Sept. 27, the sheriff's office says there are no updates on this case.

Anyone with information about Patterson is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference report no. IR22025030.