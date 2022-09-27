Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide.

At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.

He died at the scene.

"Detectives investigating this case believe there were several people in the area that may have information as to the events that led up to this homicide," police say.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

No further information is available.

Related reports: