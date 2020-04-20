Phoenix City Council to hold moment of silence for late governor Jane Hull and her husband

article

Phoenix City Council will hold a moment of silence to honor the life and legacy of Former Governor Jane Hull and her husband, Dr. Terry Hull.

Hull, who served as Arizona's governor from 1997 to 2002, died on April 17 at the age of 84. Hull died within hours of her husband's death.

"Governor Hull was faithfully supported in her career by her husband, Dr. Hull, an accomplished medical professional in his own right. They were a tremendous team who worked to put Arizona on the map," read a portion of the statement.

After succeeding Fife Symington as governor following his conviction in a bank fraud case, Hull won the 1998 general election for a full four-year term, making her Arizona’s first elected female governor.

Hull’s 1999 inauguration with four other women elected to statewide offices, collectively dubbed “The Fab Five,” gave the state an all-female line of succession.

The moment of silence is set to be held at 2:30 p.m. on April 21, and city officials are also asking city residents and other Arizonans to join in the moment of reflection.