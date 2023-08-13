Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized

A man is dead and five others were injured in a rollover crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren. Fire crews said at least two people needed to be extricated out of their vehicles.

Five people, including a teenage girl, were taken to the hospital. One of them is in life-threatening condition.

Another adult male was found dead at the scene. He was not identified.

The intersection will be shut down in all directions for several hours as police investigate.

Where it happened: