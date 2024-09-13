Phoenix drive-by shooting victim dies in hospital: PD

The Brief A man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Sept. 5 The shooting unfolded near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road



Phoenix Police have released new details surrounding a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the month.

In a statement released on Friday, investigators say the victim, now identified as 30-year-old Paul Carrillo, died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Per our previous report, The Sept. 5 shooting unfolded in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:30 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound," said a Phoenix Police spokesperson after the shooting.

The shooting was caught on a nearby resident's doorbell camera. In the video, a black sedan can be seen pulling up to a man wearing a light-colored outfit. Someone in the car appears to open fire on the victim. The victim is seen ducking and running for cover behind a wall before the sedan takes off.

"It just scares me because of stray bullets. I don’t know where they’re going to end up hitting. I don’t really want any windows getting busted out. I don’t want tires squealing and a result of that, a wall getting busted into. There’s a canal right there, and I don’t want cars flying into that," said neighbor Dinah Armstrong.

Phoenix Police say anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

